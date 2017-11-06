Ethan Parrish, Jason Teng, Madison Funk, Emma Fraser Honored as Athletes of the Week

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team is on an impressive run at the end of the season. And a big reason for it has been the play of senior Jason Teng and sophomore Ethan Parrish.

Their performances over the last two weeks has earned the pair Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.

Madison Funk of the San Marcos girls cross country team also is peaking at the right time of year. The sophomore was selected Athlete of the Week following her individual title at the Santa Barbara County Championships, where the Royals also captured the team title.

Last week, she won the Channel League individual championship, leading the Royals to second-place finish and a qualifying spot for the CIF-Southern Section Prelims.

This week’s female Athlete of the Week is Emma Fraser of the SBCC women’s water polo team.

The freshman from Canada scored 10 goals in two wins as the State No. 3-ranked Vaqueros claimed their fourth straight Western State Conference title. Fraser scored 6 goals in a 10-6 win over Citrus in the conference tournament title game.

Parrish was recognized for his 8-goal performance in a 13-7 win over San Marcos that gave Dos Pueblos a share of the Channel League championship with a 7-1 record.

Teng delivered big time for the Chargers in CIF playoff road wins against Burbank-Burroughs and Los Alamitos. He scored four goals in an 18-11 second-round win at Burroughs and then tallied the game-winning goal just before the final buzzer for a 12-11 decision against fourth-seeded Los Alamitos.

Teng busted down pool on a counter attack after a steal by Parrish, took a long pass from Sammy Arshadi and fired a shot past the goalie to put the Chargers into the CIF semifinals for the first time since 2010.

The female honorable mention choices for the past week are Pisci Abrego (Laguna Blanca cross country), Alison Minnich (Dos Pueblos volleyball) and Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball).

The male athletes considered for this week's award include Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country), Wells Fowler (Laguna Blanca football), Jack Deardorff (Cate football), Adam King (Providence cross country), Frankie Gamberdella (Santa Barbara High football), Jerry Hickson (SBCC football).

