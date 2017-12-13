Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Ethan Parrish Named Co-MVP for Channel League Water Polo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2017 | 1:23 p.m.

Sophomore Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos shared MVP honors with Ventura senior Peyton Collins on the All-Channel League boys  water polo team.

The Chargers and Cougars tied for the league championship.

Senior center defender Jason Teng and junior goalie Angus Goodner earned first-team honors for Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara placed senior Jacob Castillo and sophomore Chase Raisin on the first team and Sam Fuller of San Marcos was named to the squad.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS WATER POLO

Co-MVP 

Peyton Collins                   12     VHS

Ethan Parrish                     10      DPHS

First Team

Jason Teng                         12     DPHS

Angus Goodner                  11     DPHS

Evan Moore                        10     VHS

Andy McCombs                 12     VHS

Jacob Castillo                     12     SBHS

Chase Raisin                       10     SBHS

Sam Fuller                          12     SMHS

Second Team

Sammy Arshadi           9     DP

Wyatt Meckelborg      11     DPHS

Christian Guillaume   11     VHS

Mika Amico            10     VHS

Evan Blix                12     SBHS

Julian Bacon           11     SBHS

Trevor Ricci            11     SMHS

Lorenzo Bertocco    12     SMHS

Daniel McLean        11     BHS

Honorable Mention

Matt Binckley         12      DPHS

Alex Reilly             10      DPHS

Tyler Sehon            11     VHS

Dario Bucy            12     SBHS

Adam Coffin            10     SBHS

Hunter Brownell       10     SBHS

Kellen Radtkey         11     SMHS

James Oriskovich       11     SMHS

Danny Guzman          11     BHS        

