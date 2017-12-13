Ethan Parrish Named Co-MVP for Channel League Water Polo

Sophomore Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos shared MVP honors with Ventura senior Peyton Collins on the All-Channel League boys water polo team.
The Chargers and Cougars tied for the league championship.
Senior center defender Jason Teng and junior goalie Angus Goodner earned first-team honors for Dos Pueblos.
Santa Barbara placed senior Jacob Castillo and sophomore Chase Raisin on the first team and Sam Fuller of San Marcos was named to the squad.
ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS WATER POLO
Co-MVP
Peyton Collins 12 VHS
Ethan Parrish 10 DPHS
First Team
Jason Teng 12 DPHS
Angus Goodner 11 DPHS
Evan Moore 10 VHS
Andy McCombs 12 VHS
Jacob Castillo 12 SBHS
Chase Raisin 10 SBHS
Sam Fuller 12 SMHS
Second Team
Sammy Arshadi 9 DP
Wyatt Meckelborg 11 DPHS
Christian Guillaume 11 VHS
Mika Amico 10 VHS
Evan Blix 12 SBHS
Julian Bacon 11 SBHS
Trevor Ricci 11 SMHS
Lorenzo Bertocco 12 SMHS
Daniel McLean 11 BHS
Honorable Mention
Matt Binckley 12 DPHS
Alex Reilly 10 DPHS
Tyler Sehon 11 VHS
Dario Bucy 12 SBHS
Adam Coffin 10 SBHS
Hunter Brownell 10 SBHS
Kellen Radtkey 11 SMHS
James Oriskovich 11 SMHS
Danny Guzman 11 BHS