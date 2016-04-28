Ethan Parrish Named to USA Water Polo’s Youth National Player Pool

Youth Sports

Ethan Parrish has big shoes to fill following his brother, Blake Parrish, who capped a stellar career at Dos Pueblos High by setting the Channel League scoring record, winning the 2015 National Junior Olympic Championship, and joining Stanford University’s NCAA Division I men’s team.

Ethan appears hard on Blake’s heels as he was just named to USA Water Polo’s 2016 Youth National pipeline team. Parrish is the only male player from Santa Barbara on a national team.

Ethan is part of an outstanding Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo 14-under boys’ club team that is making a lot of noise amongst California’s elite boys water polo clubs. At the recent California Cup State Championship the 14’s advanced second out of their bracket, defeating Santa Clara 8-7 and losing to CC United 14-5. The team then proceeded to go undefeated for the remainder of the tournament with wins over OWRP, Long Beach Shore and perennial power San Diego Shores.

The 10-8 victory over San Diego captured 7th place but, more importantly, qualified the 14’s for the 2016 National Club Championships. With tournament victories in Las Vegas and at the 2016 Winterfest, 805’s 14 boys are now solidifying their position amongst the nation’s top water polo clubs. The 14s qualified despite competing without Chase Raisin, the team's top utility player (broken arm). Victories over some of the nation’s top clubs early in the season sets the stage for a strong NCC tournament before challenging for a medal at the 2016 National Junior Olympics.

Led by Cathy Neushul and Chris Parrish, the 14 boys include Julian Bacon, Morgan Bacon, Brennan Bingham, Dylan Fogg, Rex Goodner, Deacon Hill, Shane Hoover, Liam McCarthy, Ethan Parrish, Brandon Plasch, Chase Raisin (injured), and Jacob Thielst. Brennan Bingham and Deacon Hill split time between the pipes for Santa Barbara.