Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay Named Athletes of the Week

Ethan Parrish of the Dos Pueblos water polo team and Bishop Diego girls golfer Grace Hay were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Parrish played an outstanding all-around game in the final of the first Channel League boys water polo tournament.

In an 18-8 victory over Santa Barbara, the junior poured in seven goals, had two assists, two steals and drew three exclusions.

The Chargers went undefeated in Channel League play and now move into the CIF Division 2 playoffs. They’ll travel to Murrieta Valley for the first round on Wednesday.

Hay won the CIF Northern Regional individual championship at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks. The junior was the only player out of 122 to shoot under par, finishing with a 1-under 69.

Hay, who earlier won the Tri-Valley League title, will compete in the CIF Individual Finals on Thursday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

The honorable mention choices for female athletes this week include Yuka Perera (San Marcos tennis), Maddy Funk (San Marcos cross country), Emma Fraser (SBCC water polo) and Jenny Bohlinger (Providence tennis).

The male honorable mention picks were Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara High football), Adrian Soracco (Bishop Diego football), Drew Anastasio (Cate football) and Jack Deardorff (Cate football).