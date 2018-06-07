Ethan Parrish Picked to USA Water Polo Youth Team for Junior Pan Am Championships

Water Polo

Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos High and the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club has been named to the USA Men's Youth National Team for the UANA Junior Pan American Championships in Florida, July 10-15.

Parrish, who is going into his junior year at DP, is part of a 13-player U.S. roster.

Team USA will play Brazil, Argentina and Puerto Rico in pool play. The games will be played at the Long Center in Clearwater, Fla.

Parrish led Dos Pueblos to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 final last fall and was named to the All-CIF team. Last summer, he helped the USA Water Polo Cadet Team to the championship in a tournament in Serbia.



2018 UANA Junior Pan American Championship USA Men's Roster

Nico Tierney 2MD (Los Angeles Premier/Coastal California Zone)

Ethan Parrish A (Santa Barbara 805/Coastal California Zone)

Kent Emden GK (West Suburban Water Polo Club/Midwest Zone)

Andy Rodgers A (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Pacific Southwest Zone)

Giorgio Alessandria A (CC United/Pacific Zone)

Jackson Painter A (Lamorinda Water Polo/Pacific Zone)

Alex Tsotadze A (Stanford Water Polo Foundation/Pacific Zone)

Ike Love C (Newport Beach Water Polo/Southern Pacific Zone)

Makoto Kenney A (Newport Beach Water Polo/Southern Pacific Zone

Garrett Zaan C (Vanguard Aquatics/Southern Pacific Zone)

Tanner Pulice A (CDM Aquatics Federation/Southern Pacific Zone)

Ian Minsterman A (United Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Garret Griggs GK (SOCAL Water Polo Foundation/Southern Pacific Zone)



Head Coach - Trent Calder

Assistant Coaches - Bryan Lynton & Tim Daniel

Team Manager - Jen Gudmundsson



