Ethan Parrish, Sammy Arshadi Lead Way for Dos Pueblos in Water Polo Opener

Water Polo

The potent 1-2 scoring punch of Ethan Parrish and Sammy Arshadi got the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team off and running in its season opener on Friday, combining for 11 goals in a 16-12 victory over Arroyo Grande at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The pair each tossed in two goals during a 5-1 first quarter and added one goal apiece in the second, as the Chargers built an 8-3 lead by halftime.

Parrish, a junior, led all scorers with six goals, while the sophomore Arshadi fired in five. Senior Wyatt Meckelborg added three goals. Those players helped DP advance to the CIF-SS Division 3 final last season.

Arroyo Grande, behind consecutive backhanded goals by Brody Joy at two meters, cut the DP lead to 10-7 at 2:22 of the third period.

The Chargers stepped up their defense at that point and scored three unanswered goals to finish the period. Rex Goodner made a couple of steals and Parrish and Arshadi had takeaways that were converted into goals for a 13-7 lead.

Goals from Kyle Faison and Alex Reilly boosted the lead to 15-8 in the fourth period. Meckelborg and Trevor Lum assisted on the plays.

