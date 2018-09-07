Ethan Parrish Scores Another Game Winner; Dos Pueblos Falls In Second Game

Water Polo

Santa Barbara Invitational semifinals, final to be played at Dos Pueblos

Dos Pueblos won a last-second thriller against fourth-seeded Redlands East Valley, but the Chargers were denied a shot at the semifinals by Laguna Beach on Friday at the Santa Barbara Invitational boys water polo tournament.

The Chargers lost 15-9 against Laguna Beach, giving us six goals in the second and third periods.

Ethan Parrish pumped in six goals and Dylan Bienstock had for steals DP.

Earlier, Parrish scored the game-winning goal with four seconds left to give the Chargers a 6-5 win over Redlands East Valley.

Parrish finished with five goals, Wyatt Meckelborg had six steals, drew three exclusions and a penalty shot. Goalie Angus Goodner had a strong game with 10 saves, two assists and two steals.

Dos Pueblos (4-2) plays Woodbridge at 11:15 a.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Tournament schedule has changed, with the first through seventh-place games being moved from Santa Barbara High to Dos Pueblos. The semifinals are at 8 and 9:05 a.m. and the championship is at 1:25 p.m.

In the semifinals, Campolindo faces Mater Dei at 8 a.m. and Loyola takes on Laguna Beach at 9:05.

Before beating DP, Laguna Beach edged Cathedral Catholic of San Diego 8-7.

Loyola beat Drake 16-5 and Woodbridge 16-10, while Mater Dei topped La Serna 13-8 and San Clemente 10-5,

For the locals, San Marcos fell to San Clemente 11-7 and La Serna, 16-10. The Royals play Murietta in the 13th place semifinals at Santa Barbara High at 10:10 a.m.

Santa Barbara went 1-1 on Friday, beating Rio Mesa 10-9 on Julian Bacon's sudden-death overtime goal, and falling to Righetti 14-7.

Dylan Fogg tied the game with Rio Mesa with five seconds to go and assisted on Bacon's game winner. Bacon had four goals, and Fogg and Chase Raisin each scored two. Raisin added three steals and Fogg had two assists.

Against Righetti, Fogg had two goals and gtwo steals in the first half before sitting out the second half with a hurt shoulder. Sean O'Brien had a goal and two assists.

Santa Barbara plays Riverside Poly at 10:10 a.m. at San Marcos and a plays another game at a time to be determined.