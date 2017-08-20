Ethan Parrish Wins Gold Medal in Serbia With USA Water Polo Cadet Squad

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos sophomore Ethan Parrish won an international gold medal with the USA Water Polo men's cadet team on Sunday as the 16-under squad defeated Croatia 9-6 in the championship game of the Darko Cukic Memorial Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

The championship win capped a 7-0 tournament for Team USA, which upset host Serbia on Saturday.

Parrish, a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, scored two goals, dished out two assists, drew two ejections and had four steals in the final. George Avakian of the L.A. Premier Club led the team with three goals. Goalie Nolan Krutonog, also of L.A. Premier, had a huge game, making 17 saves.

Down 5-4 at halftime, Team USA shut out Croatia in the third quarter and scored two goals to take a 6-5 lead. The Americans surged ahead in the fourth period, outscoring Croatia 3-1.

Previous USA cadet teams at the Darko Cukic Tournament placed sixth in 2014 and seventh in 2015.