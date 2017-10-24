Ethan Parrish’s 8 Goals Propel Dos Pueblos Past San Marcos for Share of Channel League Title

Water Polo

Ethan Parrish was on fire on a hot day, pumping in eight goals to lead Dos Pueblos to a 13-7 water polo win at San Marcos on Tuesday, giving the Chargers a share of the Channel League championship.

Dos Pueblos finishes league play at 7-1, tying it with Ventura for first place. It’s the Chargers’ first league title since 2014.

Dos Pueblos will open the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs next Tuesday. It will learn their draw in the 32-team bracket on Saturday.

Parrish got the Chargers going early, scoring three goals in the first period to help them take a 5-1 lead.

San Marcos fought back and pulled to 9-7 at the end of the third period.

But Parrish scored the first goal of the fourth period on a power play and DP goalie Angus Goodner followed with a block of a shot by Lorenzo Bertocco.

Wyatt Meckelborg ripped a shot for his second goal of the game to make it a four-goal lead, 11-7 with 4:35 left. Parrish finished off the Royals with two more goals. On the first one, he turned on a defender on a restart and buried a skip shot.

Parrish also led the DP defense with five steals.

“He was really good today,” said DP coach Connor Levoff of the sophomore. “He made a few mistakes like everybody else does but he got the ball in the back of the goal when we desperately needed him to. I’m really proud how we played as a group."

San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton felt his team needed to score the first goal of the fourth period to have a shot at spoiling DP’s title chance.

“We make it 9-8 and they’re a little frantic, potentially,” he said “But that three-goal lead was too much to overcome.

“It’s the story of our year,” Ashton added. “We’re close for three quarters, but we’re not very deep and I think that plays a little part of it. When you play Ventura and DP, they have that guy when the game is on the line. There’s Ethan or Peyton (Collins) from Ventura who can take it over.”

After Parrish converted his second penalty shot to make it a 9-5 game with 1:40 left in the third period, James Oriskovich scored on a power play and then made a nifty move around a defender and beat Goodner to cut the deficit to 9-7 with 39 seconds left,

Goalie Jack Phreaner blocked a shot, and San Marcos went into the quarter break with momentum.

But DP quickly got the momentum back when Parrish scored on a power play and Goodner denied Bertocco.

Kellen Radtkey, Sam Fuller and Trevor Ricci each had one goal for the Royals.

Meckelborg scored two goals and Jason Teng, Alex Reilly and Sammy Arshadi added one apiece for Dos Pueblos (21-7 overall).

“We fared pretty well in small pools this year,” Levoff said. “It is hard to come here, (dealing with) the atmosphere, the spacing and everything. (The Royals) are going to be really prepared by Jeff, but we kind of look forward to playing in small pools all year and we turned it into a positive instead of something we’re afraid or nervous of. It worked well for us again today. To hold somebody under eight and score as many as we did, I’m pretty happy.”

