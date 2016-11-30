Ethan Tyng Scores Hat Trick in Laguna Blanca Soccer Rout

Ethan Tyng scored three goals and assisted on two others in leading Laguna Blanca to a 7-2 boys soccer win at Villanova Prep on Wednesday.
Freshman Fatta Koroma scored a pair of couples and was a constant threat to Villanova's defense, according to Laguna coach Gof Boyoko.
The Owls (2-0) are back in action Friday at home against Santa Clarita Christian.
