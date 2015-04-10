‘Ethical Eating Guru’ Michael Pollan to Speak at Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures, Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation present "An Evening with Michael Pollan," featuring the New York Times bestselling author, at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The event will feature a conversation with “ethical eating guru” and sustainable living advocate Pollan, and Dr. Kurt Ransohoff (CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic) and Dr. Fred Kass (wellness medical director of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic).

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a moderated audience Q-and-A and a book signing will follow the talk.

For the past 25 years, Pollan has written about the places where the human and natural worlds intersect, challenging and changing the way Americans relate to food. An “ethical-eating guru” (New York Magazine) and fierce advocate of sustainable living, Pollan is one of the most compelling and influential voices on subjects ranging from the environment to agribusiness to health.

Join us for a lively moderated conversation with the influential author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, Cooked, In Defense of Food and The Botany of Desire.

"An Evening with Michael Pollan" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation. The community partner is the Orfalea Foundation.

Tickets are $25 to $35 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or granadasb.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.