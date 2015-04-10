Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

‘Ethical Eating Guru’ Michael Pollan to Speak at Granada Theatre

By Daniella Alkobi for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 10, 2015 | 11:29 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures, Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation present "An Evening with Michael Pollan," featuring the New York Times bestselling author, at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The event will feature a conversation with “ethical eating guru” and sustainable living advocate Pollan, and Dr. Kurt Ransohoff (CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic) and Dr. Fred Kass (wellness medical director of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic).

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a moderated audience Q-and-A and a book signing will follow the talk.

For the past 25 years, Pollan has written about the places where the human and natural worlds intersect, challenging and changing the way Americans relate to food. An “ethical-eating guru” (New York Magazine) and fierce advocate of sustainable living, Pollan is one of the most compelling and influential voices on subjects ranging from the environment to agribusiness to health.

Join us for a lively moderated conversation with the influential author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, Cooked, In Defense of Food and The Botany of Desire.

"An Evening with Michael Pollan" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation. The community partner is the Orfalea Foundation.

Tickets are $25 to $35 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or granadasb.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 