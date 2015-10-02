Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ethnic Studies Scholar Chris Zepeda-Millán to Initiate UCSB MultiCultural Center Race Matters Series

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | October 2, 2015 | 3:44 p.m.

UC Berkeley’s Department of Ethnic Studies Assistant Professor Chris Zepeda-Millán will present the ​UCSB MultiCultural Center’s first Race Matters Series of the quarter entitled “Weapons of the [Not So] Weak: Immigrant Mass Mobilization in the U.S. South” Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the MCC Theater at 6 p.m.

Survey research shows that foreign-born Latinos/as are among the least likely to take part in political activism, yet during the spring of 2006, up to five million immigrants and their allies took part in a historic national protest wave. 

Utilizing the case of Fort Myers, Fla., this presentation will examine why and how anti-immigrant legislation can motivate unconventional protest participants (e.g. soccer players, nannies and agricultural workers) to take action and utilize pre-existing community resources for the purpose of mass mobilization.

Born and raised in the East Los Angeles barrio, in 2011 Chris Zepeda-Millán became the first Chicano to receive a Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Cornell University.

In 2012, he received the national "Best Dissertation Award" from the American Political Science Association's Section on Race, Ethnicity and Politics.

Professor Zepeda-Millán’s research interests include immigration, comparative racializations, social movements, urban politics and interdisciplinary research methods.

His work has been published in the American Journal of Political Science (AJPS), Political Research Quarterly (PRQ) and Politics.

For more information, please visit www.chriszepeda-millan.weebly.com

— Carol Dinh is the marketing coordinator for the UCSB MultiCultural Center

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 