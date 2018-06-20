Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:07 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Etiwanda Turns Out Lights on Electrifying Chargers Season

Dos Pueblos' magical run ends in 57-34 loss in CIF quarter-finals.

By Will Beall | February 23, 2008 | 7:19 a.m.

A magical season for Dos Pueblos ended Friday night with a 57-34 defeat by Etiwanda in the CIF 1-A quarterfinals.

All year, the Chargers have relied on their defense to keep them in games. Friday night, the Eagles gave them a taste of their own medicine, holding their second consecutive playoff opponent under 35 points. Etiwanda — ranked No. 10 in California — improved to 29-1 while Dos Pueblos finished its season at 21-8.

The game started with a flurry of scoring as Dos Pueblos took a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Sean Park and five from Devean Davison. Etiwanda clamped down, though, as Davison never scored again and Park had no more field goals in the game. A late three-pointer from Rome Draper staked the Eagles to a 28-24 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Eagles turned up the intensity, challenging every shot. When called for fouls, they even proved their defensive ability extended to free-throw defense, as the Chargers could only convert five of 12 from the line. Those five points were all they could muster in the third quarter, as Etiwanda moved out to a 42-29 lead.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, as the Chargers could only muster two baskets. Chargers fans — a surprising number of whom made the long trek to the Inland Empire — complained that their side might have been entitled to a few more free-throw attempts, but one can only tip one’s cap to the Eagles long-armed defenders, particularly Christian Katuala, Jordan Finn and Tre Brewer, who made it extremely difficult for Park and Ryan Beall to catch the ball, and contested every shot they took. Park finished with 11 points, completing a season in which he scored in double figures in every game, and Beall was able to chip in six, but nothing came easily.

After the game, the seniors tearfully greeted the Chargers faithful. The pain of the loss won’t linger long, and the team can reflect on the things it accomplished: A Channel League championship by three games, a city championship, a perfect league season, a 21-win season in which three of their eight losses were to teams ranked in the top 10 in the state, and two pulsating playoff wins in front of their home fans.

For seven seniors, their high school careers are over. For the younger players, there are some large high-tops to fill. But for the Dos Pueblos High School community — team, students, faculty, parents and alumni — the success of this season will be long-remembered.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 