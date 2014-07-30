Eugene Earleywine of Santa Maria

Posted on July 30, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Eugene D. Earleywine passed away peacefully on July 21, 2014. He was 86 years old.

Gene was born to Elmer and Tillie (Bors) Earleywine in Blaine, Kan.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Gene worked in the aerospace industry, retiring from Lockheed Missile Corporation after 35 years.

Retirement allowed him to devote many volunteer hours with the Elks organization, including the construction of the Santa Maria Elks UNOCAL Event Center. He is a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.

Gene will be sadly missed by his sons, David Bibby and wife Jean, Edwin Hammond III and wife Eileen, and Christopher Hammond and wife Michalle; and daughter Susan McCaa and husband Bryan; grandchildren Joe, Cathy, Shane, Darin, Jodene, Dean Dee, Rhonda, Briana, Edwin, Lindsay and Nicholas; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Leola (Lee), son Byron (Bud) Bibby, grandson Mike Bibby and most recently his wife of nearly 30 years, Margaret (Johansen) Earleywine.

The family would like to thank the staff of the memory unit at Creston Village (Emeritus) for their kind and attentive care. Also, thank you Central Coast Hospice for seeing him through to the end.

The services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.