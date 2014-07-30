Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 30, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.

Eugene Earleywine of Santa Maria

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Eugene D. Earleywine passed away peacefully on July 21, 2014. He was 86 years old.

Gene was born to Elmer and Tillie (Bors) Earleywine in Blaine, Kan.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Gene worked in the aerospace industry, retiring from Lockheed Missile Corporation after 35 years.

Retirement allowed him to devote many volunteer hours with the Elks organization, including the construction of the Santa Maria Elks UNOCAL Event Center. He is a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.

Gene will be sadly missed by his sons, David Bibby and wife Jean, Edwin Hammond III and wife Eileen, and Christopher Hammond and wife Michalle; and daughter Susan McCaa and husband Bryan; grandchildren Joe, Cathy, Shane, Darin, Jodene, Dean Dee, Rhonda, Briana, Edwin, Lindsay and Nicholas; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Leola (Lee), son Byron (Bud) Bibby, grandson Mike Bibby and most recently his wife of nearly 30 years, Margaret (Johansen) Earleywine.

The family would like to thank the staff of the memory unit at Creston Village (Emeritus) for their kind and attentive care. Also, thank you Central Coast Hospice for seeing him through to the end.

The services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 