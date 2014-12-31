Eugene McElhaney of Santa Barbara, 1941-2014

Posted on December 31, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Euel Eugene "Gene" McElhaney, 73, passed away on Friday, Dec. 26, 2014.

Gene was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to James Euel McElhaney and Rosa Irene (Pruett) McElhaney.

A graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Gene worked for 31 years as a carpenter and construction superintendent. He was an active member of Calvary Church in Santa Ana.

Gene will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Beverly, and his children, Darcy Freegard, Chimene Murphy (Tracey) and Brennen McElhaney (Sheila). Gene will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Phillip Freegard, Kayla Murphy, Sarah McElhaney, Matt Freegard, Joshua Murphy, Ryan McElhaney, Erin Murphy, Katie McElhaney and Daniel Murphy; by brother Bert McElhaney; and by sister Mary Nell Lauter. Gene was preceded in death by his sister Ginger Uyechi.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with interment to follow at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later at Grace Church in Orange. Memorial donations may be sent to the Donate Life Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.