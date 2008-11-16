Eugene P. “Gene” Shoulak, 1927-2008

Posted on November 16, 2008 | 10:27 a.m.

Source: Joe Shoulak

Eugene Paul “Gene” Shoulak died Nov. 8, 2008, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac, Wis., surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.

Mr. Shoulak was born at the home of his parents, Harvey and Marie (Riederer) Shoulak, in Manitowoc, Wis., on Aug. 19, 1927. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1945. Gene served in the Army from 1945 to 1946, mostly stationed at Camp McCoy in Sparta, Wis. He worked at Stangl Hardware in Manitowoc.

He began working at Blakely Auto Parts after moving to Fond du Lac with his young family in 1960 and retired in 1992. Gene was a 48-year member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was a man of great faith. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gene enjoyed traveling to Washington, D.C., South Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and throughout California. In his retirement, he loved photography, genealogy, computers and rides in the country with his son, Jerry. He actively pursued learning the latest creative software on his Macintosh. Gene took loving pride in his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother John (Peggy); five children: LaVerne “Bunny” (David) Wagner; Jim (Judy); Joe, formerly of Santa Barbara; Jeff (Phyllis); Jerry; grandchildren Scott Wagner, Becky (Jeff) Faul, Brian Wagner (special friend Maggie Flood), Greg (Katie) Wagner; Jake, Sarah and Joe Shoulak, Ashley Shoulak; great-grandchildren Kiersten and Alexis Faul; and former wife Margaret. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters LaVerne and Dolores, and niece, Elizabeth.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial was held at St. Patrick’s Church with entombment services at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc. Uecker-Witt Funeral Home handled arrangements.