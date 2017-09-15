Eugene R. Kuntz of Santa Maria, 1948-2017

Posted on September 15, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

Source: Rose Koller

Eugene R. Kuntz died on Sept. 4, 2017, in Santa Maria. He was 69 years old. He was born to the late Verla and Eugene Kuntz in San Jose on Feb. 29, 1948, and was a life-long resident of California.

After graduating from Westmont College in 1970, he worked as a probation officer and then as director of Sea and Summit, a nonprofit wilderness training experience and home for displaced youth in Santa Barbara. Later, he started a house-painting business and worked as a property manager.

After a debilitating stroke at the age of 42, he returned to school to receive his masters in psychology and worked with the underserved communities at St. Vincent’s and in his own private practice.

Gene taught psychology classes at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for 10 years before retiring two years ago.

In all aspects of his life, he used his creativity and sense of humor to effectively serve others. He touched many lives and will be remembered with love for his caring and kindness toward former students, clients, friends and family.

He is survived by his life partner, Rose Koller, of Los Alamos; daughter Sarah Drake (Seth) and grandsons Maxwell and Charles of Chicago; son Joshua Kuntz (Shawna) and granddaughters Maya and Katie Mae of Livermore, Calif.; and sister Sunne Brandmeyer (Gerry) of Kalispell, MT.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the home of his dear friends Greg and Norene Nims in Santa Maria. Please email [email protected] for further information.

At Gene’s request, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or the American Humane Society.

— Rose Koller.