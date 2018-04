Posted on April 24, 2015 | 9:47 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Eunice Ho, 91, of Santa Barbara died April 17, 2015.

She was born March 3, 1924.

A graveside service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Carpinteria Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Chinese Evangelical Free Church of Santa Barbara at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.