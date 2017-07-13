Youth Guitar Orchestra to Tug at Community’s Heartstrings

A group of 38 teenage guitarists from Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley, Pasadena, and Stuttgart, Germany, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at First Baptist Church of Santa Barbara, 949 Veronica Springs Road.

The free performance is open to the public.



The group is a collaboration of three music schools, Stuttgarter Musikschule, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, and Song In My Heart Studio as part of a musical and cultural exchange program.

Much of the music in the program was commissioned for the young guitarists.

Venezuelan composer, Alfonso Montes, wrote "Bleu," inspired by the gentle waves on the beach in Malibu where the two groups first met.

Andrew York, Grammy winner, wrote "Tribal Youngers" with the mischievous nature of the musicians in mind.

Alex Mansour wrote "Concerto for Guitar Orchestra," inspired by the flamenco and rock influences of Rodrigo y Gabriela.



On Sunday, July 30, the group will participate in the International Guitar Festival in Solvang with a number of performances throughout the city, master classes and workshops.

The festival concludes with the full orchestra performance at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. The event is organized and sponsored by Song In My Heart Studio.

To learn more about the event and registration, contact Song In My Heart Studio, 245-1996 or visit www.simheart.com.

— Vahid Imani for Song In My Heart Studio.