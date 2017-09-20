Eva and Sam Smith to be Honored at Memorial Service at All Saints Church

Posted on September 20, 2017 | 12:00 p.m.

Source: Smith Family

A memorial service for Eva and Sam Smith of Santa Barbara will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito.

Samuel S. Smith, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major, served as a decorated Marine aviator in World War II and Korea, receiving the Purple Heart, the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Air Medal, among many others.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 23, 1923, and died on June 14, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California. He was 91.

After the war, he married the love of his life, Eva M. Smith, in Bern, Switzerland. She was born in Vienna, Austria, on December 24, 1928, and died on November 18, 2016, in Santa Barbara, California. She was 87.

Together, they traveled the world as a result of Sam’s life-long career in aviation, during which he served as a pilot for Mark Hurd Aerial Service and was featured in a National Geographic article entitled “Men Who Map the World.” Sam and Eva settled in Santa Barbara to raise their son, David, in 1967.

Eva served as a teacher and director of All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School for 40 years. She also taught Sunday school at All Saints and German on Saturdays at the German American School, where she also served as director.

A picture she kept in her office at All Saints best sums up her love, devotion and dedication to early childhood education: “Children are the flowers in the garden of life.”

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church is located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito.

No longer with us but never forgotten. May you rest in peace.