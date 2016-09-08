Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Eva Hennessee’s Strong Performance Leads Santa Ynez Past Orcutt Academy

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 8, 2016 | 9:47 p.m.

On a tough, par-36 Alisal River Course in Solvang, Eva Hennessee's 52 was enough to take home medalist honors and propel the Santa Ynez Valley Union High girls golf team to a league win over Orcutt Academy, 281-302. 

Orcutt's Erika Tuttobene shot a 54 for second place. Five of Santa Ynez's six golfers shot in the 50s on the day.

With the victory, the Pirates are now 3-2 overall, and 1-0 in league play.

Santa Ynez: 281

Eva Hennessee 52 

Gracie Church 56

Alex Sczudlo 56

Caroline Clarke 58

Erinn Callaghan 59

Shilah Lizor 61

Orcutt Academy: 302

Erika Tuttobene 54

Anika Graack 59

Ashley McClung 62

Madi Birch 62

Rochelle McClung 65

Megan Morawitz 66

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 