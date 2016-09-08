Eva Hennessee’s Strong Performance Leads Santa Ynez Past Orcutt Academy

On a tough, par-36 Alisal River Course in Solvang, Eva Hennessee's 52 was enough to take home medalist honors and propel the Santa Ynez Valley Union High girls golf team to a league win over Orcutt Academy, 281-302.
Orcutt's Erika Tuttobene shot a 54 for second place. Five of Santa Ynez's six golfers shot in the 50s on the day.
With the victory, the Pirates are now 3-2 overall, and 1-0 in league play.
Santa Ynez: 281
Eva Hennessee 52
Gracie Church 56
Alex Sczudlo 56
Caroline Clarke 58
Erinn Callaghan 59
Shilah Lizor 61
Orcutt Academy: 302
Erika Tuttobene 54
Anika Graack 59
Ashley McClung 62
Madi Birch 62
Rochelle McClung 65
Megan Morawitz 66
