Eva Inbar: Will Somebody Have to Die Here, Too?

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at the Cieneguitas intersection of Foothill Road, where a new traffic signal was installed. Santa Barbara City Council members Iya Falcone and Dale Francisco, surrounded by La Colina Junior High students, spoke about the safety benefits of the signal.

Amid this gratifying spectacle one can’t help but wonder why it took so long for that signal to go in. For years, residents had been complaining about the dangers of this intersection, but nothing happened until last May when 90-year-old Irene Wilton was struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk and killed. After that, the signal was put on a fast track and is now a reality. Why did somebody have to die first?

On Feb. 2, a man was killed in a crosswalk on De la Vina Street at Figueroa Street by an MTD bus. MTD had been asking for a signal there for years. Now that somebody has died, the signal is on a fast track.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will be making another decision that will greatly affect the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. Proposed is a redesign of the San Roque-area intersection at State Street and De la Vina. Currently, there is a “free” right turn onto De la Vina from eastbound State that allows motorists to round the curve without stopping — at 35 mph. There is not enough sight distance to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk on De la Vina between Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Trader Joe’s. Bicyclists traveling eastbound on State are also threatened by fast-moving, right-turning vehicles cutting them off. The proposed plan would turn the Y into a regular T intersection, removing the “free” right turn lane and turning it into a mini park.

The California Transportation Commission agreed there is a clear danger and awarded Santa Barbara a federal grant to improve safety at this intersection and four others along De la Vina Street. The funds can only be spent for this purpose; if we don’t use them, we lose them. This time we have a chance to be proactive, as there has not been a serious accident here — yet.

A group called, ironically, Santa Barbara Safe Streets has rallied against these improvements as unneeded, deriding them as a giant conspiracy by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and city bureaucrats. Just check out the article posted on the group’s Web site and written by none other than Francisco, who is the group’s past president. The Santa Barbara News-Press has been only too happy to cheer on the Santa Barbara Safe Streets folks in their anti-government crusade.

Now Francisco is part of city government himself and will, together with six other City Council members, decide the fate of the safety improvements for State and De la Vina. Will they make a decision based on city policy and facts and approve these common-sense safety measures, or will they brush off a hazard that is clearly documented and turn down a grant already secured because of political pressure? Will they do the right thing now or will they wait until somebody dies here, too?

Please attend the special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and make your voice heard.

Eva Inbar represents Santa Barbara Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation.