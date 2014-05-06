Eva Landecker Menkin of Santa Barbara, 1923-2014

Posted on May 6, 2014 | 10:18 a.m.

Source: David Landecker

Eva Landecker Menkin died peacefully at her Riviera home the morning of May 2, 2014.

She was an active psychotherapist in Santa Barbara for 30 years and supervised many of our community’s counselor-trainees. After retiring, she continued counseling as a volunteer at Garden Court and the Women’s Free Homeless Clinic.

Even at age 90 she remained an active member of the community, and up to a month before her death still enjoyed playing tennis at least twice a week with friends of all ages.

Eva was born June 26, 1923, in Berlin and immigrated to the U.S. at age 11. She was married for 30 years to Fred Landecker and for 32 years to David “Bud” Menkin, with whom she moved to Santa Barbara in 1974.

She is survived by her four children, David Landecker of Santa Barbara, Anita Landecker, Peter Landecker and Judy Hoffman, and stepsons William and Daniel Menkin, as well as her brother René Zacharias, and grandchildren Ariana, Michael, Tema, Aaron, Hannah, Jake, Sabrina, Sacha, Nora, Aileen and Josie.

Eva Menkin was the author of several books, including Aging Is a Lifelong Affair with Dr. Ben Weininger, and A Moving Experience, which recounts her youth escaping Nazi Germany to France, Spain, Ohio, Michigan and finally California.

A private burial will be followed by a public memorial at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 7 at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Santa Barbara Street Medicine, P.O. Box 3751, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. A reception at Eva’s home will follow the service.