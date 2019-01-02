Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 2 , 2019, 6:32 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

County Lays Out Plans for Possible Winter Storm Evacuations in South Coast Communities

Emergency managers tell residents below recent burn areas to prepare for storm-related evacuations, and to be out of their homes for at least a week

Sheriff’s deputies make evacuation notifications in Montecito before a March 2018 storm
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Search and Rescue team members conduct door-to-door evacuations notifications for disasters, including before storms that have potential to cause debris flows.  (Santa Barbara County photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 2, 2019 | 3:22 p.m.

Emergency managers have been saying for a year that Santa Barbara County's South Coast is still at risk of post-fire flooding and debris flows, and that there may be evacuation orders issued ahead of potentially dangerous winter storms.

The county has changed its emergency alert plans, but active evacuations will look pretty much the same as they did during the Thomas Fire and the Montecito debris flows.

“The underlying framework is pretty similar; what we really worked on over the past year is the messaging of it,” said Craig Bonner, chief deputy of law enforcement operations for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency management officials have changed evacuation messaging, and will not use “voluntary” or “mandatory” to describe evacuations. They will use evacuation warnings to advise people of likely evacuations, and evacuation orders to tell people to leave, as they do for wildfires.

The “voluntary evacuation” language used ahead of the Jan. 9 debris flows caused confusion for a lot of people who assumed they were not in danger, Bonner said.

Evacuation orders were issued to properties on the mountain side of Highway 192, but 19 of the 23 debris-flow fatalities were people who lived on the other side of that line, in the warning areas. 

How should residents prepare for evacuation orders? Which properties are within storm-related evacuation zones?

“What we’re telling people at community meetings is, you need to be prepared to be out of your house for at least a week,” Bonner said.

Sheriff’s deputies make evacuation notifications in Montecito before a March 2018 storm Click to view larger
Door-to-door notifications will be conducted before evacuation orders are issued, if authorities have time to do so, according to the Sheriff’s Department. (Santa Barbara County photo)

People should take everything they need when they leave, and not count on being able to get an escort into the evacuation area to retrieve pets, medication or other items from their homes, Bonner added.

The county's ReadySBC.org emergency information page has tips for protecting property, storm preparation, and packing emergency kits

This Santa Barbara County debris flow risk map shows evacuation areas for storms. In the case of disaster-related evacuations, free evacuation shelters are opened for displaced residents, usually at nearby public schools, and some animal shelters accept evacuated pets and large animals. 

How and when will authorities notify people of storm-related evacuation orders?

The National Weather Service advises the county in advance of storms that could cause rainfall intense enough to cause debris flows.

The rainfall rate thresholds for this winter are 0.8 inches per hour for the Thomas Fire burn area and 1 inch per hour for the Whittier Fire burn area, according to county and National Weather Service officials.

About 72 hours before the forecasted storm’s arrival, county leaders, including from OEM, will use the Ready! Set! Go! model to issue weather advisories, evacuation warnings and, if necessary, evacuation orders with door-to-door notifications in affected communities, Bonner said.

Chart showing county alerts Click to view larger
There are multiple types of emergency alerts available through Santa Barbara County agencies.  (Santa Barbara County photo)

A recent survey found that 12 percent of county residents are signed up for Aware & Prepare alerts, which go out via email, text message, and robo-calls, and everyone can register for free online, by clicking here.

Bonner said there are about 1,400 properties in the evacuation order area (Montecito and Carpinteria), and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department plans to notify people door-to-door “when we have time.”

He said it would take about six hours to notify the whole evacuation order area, with deputies and Search and Rescue team members knocking on doors. If no one is home, the teams leave notification on the gate or the door of the property, Bonner said.

What if there isn’t enough time for a full notification process ahead of the storm arrival?

The county is also preparing for storms when there isn’t much warning – maybe one that doesn’t look like it will meet the debris flow rainfall thresholds, but then intensifies.

The National Weather Service would send out a Wireless Emergency Alert or WEA message to cell phones in affected areas, and then the county would send one, Bonner said. The message would be simple, such as telling people that a flash flood warning is in effect, and they should take action to stay safe.

Santa Barbara County debris flow risk map Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County debris flow risk map shows at-risk areas, in red, that will be impacted by storm-related evacuation orders.  (Santa Barbara County photo)

The county would follow up with Aware & Prepare alert messages, he said.

Weather forecasts are available on the National Weather Service website here, and real-time rainfall and reservoir information for Santa Barbara County is available online through the Public Works Department. 

When evacuation orders are in effect, will authorities close roads and keep residents and business owners from entering the area?  

The short answer is yes; Bonner said deputies, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara police officers will staff road blocks and roving patrols within the evacuation order areas, as they did in Montecito during the Thomas Fire and debris flows response.  

Access will be blocked “until it’s safe,” which is a Sheriff’s Department decision with input from fire, Office of Emergency Management, utility company and other officials, Bonner said.

Thomas Fire animal evacuations at Earl Warren Showgrounds Click to view larger
Evacuation centers for displaced residents and animals are opened during disasters, like the Thomas Fire facility for large animals at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk file photo)

If a storm passes with no debris flows, the evacuation order would be lifted as soon as the risk passes, he said. If there is damage, crews will check to make sure there are no live wires, gas leaks, or other dangers before orders are lifted and people are allowed back into the area, Bonner said.

After the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flows, residents were kept out of their homes partly due to utility outages in January and February, and OEM Director Rob Lewin has said that would not happen again.

Bonner said outages could be a criteria for keeping evacuation orders in place, but they would not be the only reason to delay repopulation.

What will be the impact of evacuation orders for residents and others who are in areas nearby, but not within, the evacuation zones?   

Only the properties designated red on the county’s debris flow risk map will be evacuated, but nearby areas will likely be affected by the road closures and other evacuation procedures since they are in some cases just a block away from an affected zone.

“If you decide to stay, and your property isn’t in a danger area, we’re not going to mandate that you leave, but if you decide to stay, you have to prepare to be there for up to a week without people coming to help you,” Bonner said.

“The message is, if you stay, be self-sufficient.”

If there is another debris flow, enough to affect roads and isolate some areas, the county intends to issue evacuation orders for those adjacent areas, and use high-water vehicles to evacuate people, he said.

“Ultimately, when we talk about folks who are not in the evacuation zone but adjacent to it, those are some tough decisions that they have to make as individual families. The best advice is if somebody doesn’t feel comfortable, then irrespective of whether they’re in that evacuation zone, they should get their family out and be safe,” Bonner said.  

How has the county worked with utility companies to prepare for evacuations and potential storm damage to infrastructure?

The county works with cities, special districts, businesses, utility companies and others to plan for emergencies, said Emergency Manager Brian Uhl.

OEM staff have met with SoCalGas to talk about pipeline resiliency, with PG&E and Southern California Edison to talk about Public Safety Power Shutdown procedures, and with radio, television and phone communications providers, he said in an email. They’ve also met with water purveyors to talk about the impacts of a water shortage or outage.

As part of county disaster planning, OEM, Public Health, fire and law enforcement officials plan for the possibility of utilities proactively shutting off service under certain circumstances, he said.

Montecito roadblock during Thomas Fire Click to view larger
Law enforcement agencies plan to conduct roadblocks and roving patrols in evacuated areas while evacuation orders are in effect. Vehicles staffed roadblocks like this one, at San Ysidro and East Valley roads during the Thomas Fire on Dec. 18, 2017.  (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

“Evacuation planning is a big part of this, as outages could ultimately result in the need to evacuate certain segments of the population when there is a high fire danger, Red Flag conditions, extreme heat, forecast storms, flood advisories or warnings, etc.,” such as people with pets, or people with access and functional needs, Uhl said. 

OEM includes utility companies in operational briefings and conference calls, and provides room in the Emergency Operations Center for company representatives, so it’s easier to coordinate, he added.

“Before, during and after the response to the Thomas Fire and the 1/9 Debris Flows, we worked very closely with several utilities, which included advising them of the debris flow potential before 1/9. We are continuing to work to maintain those relationships and establish 24/7 emergency points of contacts so that any future response operations go as seamlessly as possible,” Uhl said.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Utility vehicles lined up along Montecito street Click to view larger
Utility vehicles work to repair storm-damaged infrastructure after the Jan. 9 debris flows in Montecito.  (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 