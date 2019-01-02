County Lays Out Plans for Possible Winter Storm Evacuations in South Coast Communities

Emergency managers tell residents below recent burn areas to prepare for storm-related evacuations, and to be out of their homes for at least a week

Emergency managers have been saying for a year that Santa Barbara County's South Coast is still at risk of post-fire flooding and debris flows, and that there may be evacuation orders issued ahead of potentially dangerous winter storms.

The county has changed its emergency alert plans, but active evacuations will look pretty much the same as they did during the Thomas Fire and the Montecito debris flows.

“The underlying framework is pretty similar; what we really worked on over the past year is the messaging of it,” said Craig Bonner, chief deputy of law enforcement operations for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency management officials have changed evacuation messaging, and will not use “voluntary” or “mandatory” to describe evacuations. They will use evacuation warnings to advise people of likely evacuations, and evacuation orders to tell people to leave, as they do for wildfires.

The “voluntary evacuation” language used ahead of the Jan. 9 debris flows caused confusion for a lot of people who assumed they were not in danger, Bonner said.

Evacuation orders were issued to properties on the mountain side of Highway 192, but 19 of the 23 debris-flow fatalities were people who lived on the other side of that line, in the warning areas.

How should residents prepare for evacuation orders? Which properties are within storm-related evacuation zones?

“What we’re telling people at community meetings is, you need to be prepared to be out of your house for at least a week,” Bonner said.

People should take everything they need when they leave, and not count on being able to get an escort into the evacuation area to retrieve pets, medication or other items from their homes, Bonner added.

The county's ReadySBC.org emergency information page has tips for protecting property, storm preparation, and packing emergency kits.

This Santa Barbara County debris flow risk map shows evacuation areas for storms. In the case of disaster-related evacuations, free evacuation shelters are opened for displaced residents, usually at nearby public schools, and some animal shelters accept evacuated pets and large animals.

How and when will authorities notify people of storm-related evacuation orders?

The National Weather Service advises the county in advance of storms that could cause rainfall intense enough to cause debris flows.

The rainfall rate thresholds for this winter are 0.8 inches per hour for the Thomas Fire burn area and 1 inch per hour for the Whittier Fire burn area, according to county and National Weather Service officials.

About 72 hours before the forecasted storm’s arrival, county leaders, including from OEM, will use the Ready! Set! Go! model to issue weather advisories, evacuation warnings and, if necessary, evacuation orders with door-to-door notifications in affected communities, Bonner said.

A recent survey found that 12 percent of county residents are signed up for Aware & Prepare alerts, which go out via email, text message, and robo-calls, and everyone can register for free online, by clicking here.

Bonner said there are about 1,400 properties in the evacuation order area (Montecito and Carpinteria), and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department plans to notify people door-to-door “when we have time.”

He said it would take about six hours to notify the whole evacuation order area, with deputies and Search and Rescue team members knocking on doors. If no one is home, the teams leave notification on the gate or the door of the property, Bonner said.

What if there isn’t enough time for a full notification process ahead of the storm arrival?

The county is also preparing for storms when there isn’t much warning – maybe one that doesn’t look like it will meet the debris flow rainfall thresholds, but then intensifies.

The National Weather Service would send out a Wireless Emergency Alert or WEA message to cell phones in affected areas, and then the county would send one, Bonner said. The message would be simple, such as telling people that a flash flood warning is in effect, and they should take action to stay safe.

The county would follow up with Aware & Prepare alert messages, he said.

Weather forecasts are available on the National Weather Service website here, and real-time rainfall and reservoir information for Santa Barbara County is available online through the Public Works Department.

When evacuation orders are in effect, will authorities close roads and keep residents and business owners from entering the area?

The short answer is yes; Bonner said deputies, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara police officers will staff road blocks and roving patrols within the evacuation order areas, as they did in Montecito during the Thomas Fire and debris flows response.

Access will be blocked “until it’s safe,” which is a Sheriff’s Department decision with input from fire, Office of Emergency Management, utility company and other officials, Bonner said.

If a storm passes with no debris flows, the evacuation order would be lifted as soon as the risk passes, he said. If there is damage, crews will check to make sure there are no live wires, gas leaks, or other dangers before orders are lifted and people are allowed back into the area, Bonner said.

After the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flows, residents were kept out of their homes partly due to utility outages in January and February, and OEM Director Rob Lewin has said that would not happen again.

Bonner said outages could be a criteria for keeping evacuation orders in place, but they would not be the only reason to delay repopulation.

What will be the impact of evacuation orders for residents and others who are in areas nearby, but not within, the evacuation zones?

Only the properties designated red on the county’s debris flow risk map will be evacuated, but nearby areas will likely be affected by the road closures and other evacuation procedures since they are in some cases just a block away from an affected zone.

“If you decide to stay, and your property isn’t in a danger area, we’re not going to mandate that you leave, but if you decide to stay, you have to prepare to be there for up to a week without people coming to help you,” Bonner said.

“The message is, if you stay, be self-sufficient.”

If there is another debris flow, enough to affect roads and isolate some areas, the county intends to issue evacuation orders for those adjacent areas, and use high-water vehicles to evacuate people, he said.

“Ultimately, when we talk about folks who are not in the evacuation zone but adjacent to it, those are some tough decisions that they have to make as individual families. The best advice is if somebody doesn’t feel comfortable, then irrespective of whether they’re in that evacuation zone, they should get their family out and be safe,” Bonner said.

How has the county worked with utility companies to prepare for evacuations and potential storm damage to infrastructure?

The county works with cities, special districts, businesses, utility companies and others to plan for emergencies, said Emergency Manager Brian Uhl.

OEM staff have met with SoCalGas to talk about pipeline resiliency, with PG&E and Southern California Edison to talk about Public Safety Power Shutdown procedures, and with radio, television and phone communications providers, he said in an email. They’ve also met with water purveyors to talk about the impacts of a water shortage or outage.

As part of county disaster planning, OEM, Public Health, fire and law enforcement officials plan for the possibility of utilities proactively shutting off service under certain circumstances, he said.

“Evacuation planning is a big part of this, as outages could ultimately result in the need to evacuate certain segments of the population when there is a high fire danger, Red Flag conditions, extreme heat, forecast storms, flood advisories or warnings, etc.,” such as people with pets, or people with access and functional needs, Uhl said.

OEM includes utility companies in operational briefings and conference calls, and provides room in the Emergency Operations Center for company representatives, so it’s easier to coordinate, he added.

“Before, during and after the response to the Thomas Fire and the 1/9 Debris Flows, we worked very closely with several utilities, which included advising them of the debris flow potential before 1/9. We are continuing to work to maintain those relationships and establish 24/7 emergency points of contacts so that any future response operations go as seamlessly as possible,” Uhl said.

