Evacuation Orders Issued for Areas Below Thomas, Whittier & Sherpa Burn Scars

Evacuation orders were issued Friday afternoon for communities below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas as a strong storm was expected to hit the region overnight, bringing the potential for flooding and debris flows.

The orders will take effect at 8 p.m., according to alerts sent out by Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management.

Sheriff's deputies and Search & Rescue Team members were heading out to make door-to-door notifications. Residents also were being notified via phone calls, emails and text messages.

Peak rainfall rates will range from ¾ of an inch to 1 inch per hour — and as much as 1¼ inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

“These rates will be close to rates needed to trigger more serious debris flows and even flash flooding outside of burn areas,” the NWS said.

Thursday night, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for communities below the recent burn areas — in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Shallow mud and debris flows will be likely across the recent burn areas," according to the watch statement. "There is the potential for more significant and damaging debris flows. There will also be an increased threat of rockslides and mudslides which could produce road closures."

Peak rainfall along the South Coast is expected between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to meteorologist Lisa Phillips.

For the Thomas Fire burn area, the heaviest downpours likely will occur between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., Phillips added.

The rain should begin to taper off Saturday afternoon, but showers are possible on and off through Monday.

The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. It will open at 7 p.m.

For assistance evacuating animals, contact the Animal Hotline at 805.681.4332.

Unlike Thursday's storm, the coming weather system is not predicted to include thunderstorms in Santa Barbara County, Phillips said.

However, it will be blustery, with southwest winds of 40-50 mph. Some mountain areas could see gusts to 80 mph.

Those winds will enhance rainfall totals along the south-facing foothills and mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory, in effect from 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.For more information and to check if your home is in the debris flow risk area, go to www.readysbc.org.

The county has increased its staffing in response to the upcoming rain event by pre-positioned resources, including two engine strike teams, a bulldozer strike team, a helicopter, and a regional task force, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the county Fire Department.

