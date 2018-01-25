County Lifts Evacuation Orders for San Ysidro Road, Montecito Village Areas

Central Montecito areas were reopened to the public Thursday, and Montecito Union School will resume classes Friday on its San Ysidro Road campus, Superintendent Anthony Ranii said.

Santa Barbara County officials lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the San Ysidro Road corridor, which includes schools, parks, churches, the library, restaurants and shops in addition to residential neighborhoods.

Click here or scroll down to view the updated evacuation map, with effective evacuation orders in red and “long-term exclusion zones” in blue, which are the areas most heavily damaged from debris flows, according to the county.

The evacuation order was lifted for most areas below State Route 192/East Valley Road that are between the Montecito Creek and San Ysidro Creek debris flows from the deadly Jan. 9 storm that caused flash flooding and mudslides.

As of noon, the evacuation order was also lifted for the Montecito Village commercial area too (Upper Village), but only business owners and employees were allowed into those areas, according to the county.

A boil-water notice is in effect for the area and Montecito Water District is super-chlorinating and flushing the system this week.

There are still utility outages in the area and the county told residents to contact companies directly for help restoring service.

Montecito Union's K-6 students have been displaced for weeks, and were recently hosted at Santa Barbara City College and McKinley Elementary School while their own campus was inaccessible.

Classes will start at the normal time Friday on campus, since the area is no longer under a mandatory evacuation zone, he said in an email.

The campus at 385 San Ysdiro Road had very little damage, and no interior damage, in the storm, Ranii said.

Montecito Union School does not have potable water service but Montecito Water District will provide fresh drinking water and the school is bringing in handwashing stations, he said.

County officials reopened Coast Village Road Tuesday and areas in southern and eastern Montecito on Wednesday.

Montecito-area Highway 101 ramps were also reopened, making access easier for the residents, businesses and responders heading to the area.

More information is available on the Santa Barbara County website and call center line at 833.688.5551.

Evacuated residents returning to their homes who need transportation assistance can call Easy Lift at 805.681.1180.

Santa Barbara County has a Local Recovery and Assistance Center to help people recover and rebuild, and it is open Monday through Saturday at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez. It will be open through Feb. 3 during the following hours: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .