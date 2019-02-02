Evacuation Orders to Remain in Place for Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa Fire Burn Areas

Evacuation orders for communities below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas will remain in force until at least late Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Some 3,000 residents are affected by the orders, which went into effect at 8 p.m. Friday as a major storm was bearing down on the region.

Several South Coast areas received heavy rainfall from the storm, during which at least six rain gauges in the burn areas recorded rainfall intensities above the levels that could could cause major debris flows.

With additional rainfall expected Saturday night and early Sunday, Sheriff’s Bill Brown said during a press conference Saturday afternoon that incident managers were not comfortable lifting the evacuation orders.

“We do not feel it would be safe or prudent to repopulate the evacuation areas,” Brown said, adding that officials would move as quickly as possible to get people back into their homes.

Check back for an expanded version of this story.

