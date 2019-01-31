Evacuation Warning Issued as Latest Storm Heads for Santa Barbara County

With another major storm bearing down on Santa Barbara County, the Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning Thursday afternoon for communities below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas.

“If the forecast does not change, an evacuation order will be issued tomorrow,” county officials said through an Aware & Prepare alert.

After getting a good dousing early Thursday, the county is expected to receive substantial rainfall Friday night and Saturday, with forecasters calling for 1.5 to 3 inches of rain along the coast and in inland valleys, and as much as 7 inches along some south-facing slopes.

Peak rainfall rates will range from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch per hour — and as much as 1.25 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

“These rates will be close to rates needed to trigger more serious debris flows and even flash flooding outside of burn areas,” the NWS said.

People in evacuations area are urged to “remain alert and prepare essential personal items and pets; be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. If you feel threatened at any time, leave immediately; do not wait for an alert.”

For more information and to check if your home is in the debris flow risk area, go to www.readysbc.org.

