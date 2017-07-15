Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:01 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Evacuation Warnings Lifted As Alamo Fire Containment Reaches 95 Percent

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | updated logo 10:59 a.m. | July 15, 2017 | 6:36 p.m.

All evacuation warnings for the Alamo Fire have been lifted as containment hit 95 percent Sunday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze east of Santa Maria had charred 28,687 acres since it ignited July 6 off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir.

“Crews will remain throughout the fire perimeter into next week to remove all firefighting equipment,” Cal Fire officials said in a statement.

“As fires continue to threaten our communities, resources are being effectively appropriated to battle wildland fires across the state of California.”

Full containment is expected July 22.

The cause of the fire, which started in San Luis Obispo County before moving into Santa Barbara County, remains under investigation, Cal Fire officials said.

In response to the progress, the team leading the fight will shift management back to the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit at 2 p.m. Sunday. Cal Fire has served as San Luis Obispo County’s fire department since 1930.

As of Saturday night, personnel on the Alamo firefighting force, which once topped 2,200, had fallen to 990, in addition to 91 engines, nine tenders, 21 hand crews and four bulldozers.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

