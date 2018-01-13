Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Summerland, Carpinteria, Whittier Fire Areas

Evacuations warnings were lifted at noon Saturday for Summerland and Carpinteria, as well as areas below the Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo fire burn areas, according to Incident Commanders overseeing the Montecito flooding response.

The affected areas are south of Highway 192/Foothill Road between Ortega Ridge Road and the Santa Barbara County line to the east; and areas north of Highway 192/Foothill Road east of Toro Canyon Road.

Orders also were lifted for the Whittier and Sherpa Burn Areas and neighboring canyons, including Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, El Capitan Canyon, Calle Ecuestre Canyon, Calle Quebrada Canyon west of Gato Canyon, and areas below the Whittier Burn Area along Highway 154 (Rancho Allegre, Circle V and Camp Whittier areas).

In addition, the evacuation warning was lifted for the Alamo Burn Area east of Santa Maria (Tepusquet Canyon area).

Officials cautioned that “returning to a damaged or destroyed neighborhood is a traumatic occurrence, and you may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks ahead. Remember that self-care is the vital first step for you to remain healthy and resilient.”

A boil water order is still in effect for customers of the Montecito Water District, which includes Summerland. Directions on how to boil or disinfect water: http://www.montecitowater.com

