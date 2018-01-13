Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Summerland, Carpinteria, Whittier Fire Areas

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:01 p.m. | January 13, 2018 | 11:01 a.m.

Evacuations warnings were lifted at noon Saturday for Summerland and Carpinteria, as well as areas below the Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo fire burn areas, according to Incident Commanders overseeing the Montecito flooding response.

The affected areas are south of Highway 192/Foothill Road between Ortega Ridge Road and the Santa Barbara County line to the east; and areas north of Highway 192/Foothill Road east of Toro Canyon Road.

Orders also were lifted for the Whittier and Sherpa Burn Areas and neighboring canyons, including Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, El Capitan Canyon, Calle Ecuestre Canyon, Calle Quebrada Canyon west of Gato Canyon, and areas below the Whittier Burn Area along Highway 154 (Rancho Allegre, Circle V and Camp Whittier areas).

In addition, the evacuation warning was lifted for the Alamo Burn Area east of Santa Maria (Tepusquet Canyon area). 

Officials cautioned that “returning to a damaged or destroyed neighborhood is a traumatic occurrence, and you may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks ahead. Remember that self-care is the vital first step for you to remain healthy and resilient.”

A boil water order is still in effect for customers of the Montecito Water District, which includes Summerland. Directions on how to boil or disinfect water: http://www.montecitowater.com

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 