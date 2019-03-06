Pixel Tracker

Evacuations Lifted for Southern Santa Barbara Communities After Overnight Storm

Region will continue to get rain showers throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service

Evacuation order road closure sign Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County officials lifted evacuation orders Wednesday morning for Montecito and other communities near recent burn areas.  (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 6, 2019 | 7:16 a.m.

Following a night of thunderstorms, Santa Barbara County lifted all evacuation orders, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, and asked residents to be cautious returning to the communities near the Sherpa Fire, Whittier Fire and Thomas Fire burn areas. 

Some roads may be impassable due to mud or flooding, the county said. 

Numerous flood-related alerts were issued overnight Tuesday by the National Weather Service and Caltrans shut down many Montecito and Carpinteria-area Highway 101 ramps due to the threat of flooding.

All ramps were reopened as of 5 a.m., Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said. 

No major incidents or damage were reported during the storm, but there was a dramatic thunder and lighning show and multiple power outages reported.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 24-hour rainfall totals topped 2 inches in some mountain areas, including 2.1 inches on San Marcos Pass, but most areas got between 1 and 2 inches in the storm, according to Santa Barbara County gauges. 

Goleta had received 1.8 inches, Santa Barbara got 1.4 inches, Montecito got 1.2 inches, Carpinteria had 0.9 inches, and there was 1.2 inches for Santa Maria, 1.1 inches in Lompoc, and 1 inch in Solvang. 

The National Weather Service forecasts more rain showers throughout the day Wednesday, and a slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

