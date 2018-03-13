Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Evacuation Orders Dropped As Storm Comes in Weaker Than Expected

Santa Barbara County officials say 'critical rain rates did not materialize'; flash flood watch also dropped

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team personnel stage at Montecito’s Manning Park Tuesday morning. The expected storm and heavy rainfall failed to materialize and officials canceled evacuation orders and a flash flood watch. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team personnel stage at Montecito’s Manning Park Tuesday morning. The expected storm and heavy rainfall failed to materialize and officials canceled evacuation orders and a flash flood watch.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:48 a.m. | March 13, 2018 | 10:31 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders were canceled Tuesday morning for communities below recent wildfire burn areas after a winter storm came in weaker than expected.

Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management announced that the evacuation orders were dropped effective at 10:30 a.m.

“The National Weather Service has advised that critical rain rates did not materialize over the area as expected,” emergency officials said in a press release.

A Flash Flood Watch that had been effect also was dropped by the National Weather Service.

"It's still there," Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said of the storm. "It's just not as intense as they were thinking."

Predictions Monday night were that the weather system could produce rainfall rates of 0.7 inches per hour, above the 0.5-inch threshold for possible dangerous debris flows for areas burned by the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fires.

"We're still looking at a good rain," Seto said, adding that showers were expected to continue through the day and into the evening on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals were forecast to range between 1/2 inch and 1.5 inches, Seto said.

Another weather system is expected to move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, and a third is forecast for Friday night into Saturday, but neither is likely to be a problem, Seto said.

» Click here for the latest forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here for the Ready Santa Barbara County website.

» Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 