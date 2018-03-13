Evacuation Orders Dropped As Storm Comes in Weaker Than Expected

Santa Barbara County officials say 'critical rain rates did not materialize'; flash flood watch also dropped

Mandatory evacuation orders were canceled Tuesday morning for communities below recent wildfire burn areas after a winter storm came in weaker than expected.

Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management announced that the evacuation orders were dropped effective at 10:30 a.m.

“The National Weather Service has advised that critical rain rates did not materialize over the area as expected,” emergency officials said in a press release.

A Flash Flood Watch that had been effect also was dropped by the National Weather Service.

"It's still there," Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said of the storm. "It's just not as intense as they were thinking."

Predictions Monday night were that the weather system could produce rainfall rates of 0.7 inches per hour, above the 0.5-inch threshold for possible dangerous debris flows for areas burned by the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fires.

"We're still looking at a good rain," Seto said, adding that showers were expected to continue through the day and into the evening on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals were forecast to range between 1/2 inch and 1.5 inches, Seto said.

Another weather system is expected to move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, and a third is forecast for Friday night into Saturday, but neither is likely to be a problem, Seto said.

