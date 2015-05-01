Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Evacuations Ordered After Car Slams Into Building

Injury accident occurred on Mission Street near corner of Chapala Street in Santa Barbara

Two buildings in Santa Barbara were evacuated Friday after a car slammed into one of them on Mission Street. The female driver was hospitalized.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:47 p.m. | May 1, 2015 | 1:27 p.m.

Two buildings were evacuated as a precaution Friday after a vehicle slammed into a two-story structure on Mission Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on Mission Street, just west of Chapala Street., said Fire Inspector Ryan DiGuilio.

A late-model Volkswagen bug exited the parking lot of a veterinary clinic and, for unknown reasons, crashed into the two-story building across the street at the northwest corner of Mission and Chapala Street that houses a Buddhist center and a tattoo parlor, DiGuilio said.

The driver, reportedly an elderly woman, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, DiGuilio said.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and a single-story building next door at 106 W. Mission St., as a precaution pending an evaluation by a city structural engineer.

The two-story building was later yellow-tagged for limited entry, while the other building was cleared, DiGuilio said.

Mission was shut down in both directions for a time between Chapala and De la Vina Street.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

