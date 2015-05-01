Evacuations Ordered After Car Slams Into Building

Injury accident occurred on Mission Street near corner of Chapala Street in Santa Barbara

Two buildings were evacuated as a precaution Friday after a vehicle slammed into a two-story structure on Mission Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on Mission Street, just west of Chapala Street., said Fire Inspector Ryan DiGuilio.

A late-model Volkswagen bug exited the parking lot of a veterinary clinic and, for unknown reasons, crashed into the two-story building across the street at the northwest corner of Mission and Chapala Street that houses a Buddhist center and a tattoo parlor, DiGuilio said.

The driver, reportedly an elderly woman, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, DiGuilio said.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and a single-story building next door at 106 W. Mission St., as a precaution pending an evaluation by a city structural engineer.

The two-story building was later yellow-tagged for limited entry, while the other building was cleared, DiGuilio said.

Mission was shut down in both directions for a time between Chapala and De la Vina Street.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.