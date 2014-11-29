Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Evacuations Ordered After Multivehicle Crash Near Santa Barbara Airport

Both drivers flee scene while dozens of residents are forced from homes after natural-gas line severed on Placencia Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:32 p.m. | November 29, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.

Homes near the Santa Barbara Airport were evacuated Saturday night after a vehicle accident that sheared off a natural gas line, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred in the 5800 block of Placencia Street, which is off of South Fairview Avenue near Old Town Goleta, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said at least one of the vehicles slammed into a residence, shearing off a 3-inch gas line serving the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and the occupants of both vehicles fled the scene, Sadecki said.

All homes were evacuated on Placencia Street, Sadecki said, as well as residences between 300 S. Fairview Ave. and Fowler Road.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were on the scene to stop the leak and repair the break.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

American Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter officials were being called in to the assist those who were displaced from their homes.

No additional details were immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

