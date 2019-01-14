Evacuations Ordered as Another Strong Storm Targets Santa Barbara County

With a powerful storm expected to hit the South Coast on Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials have issued an evacuation order for people living in areas that could be threatened by flooding and debris flows.

The evacuation order, which will affect several thousand residents, will take effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and applies to areas of debris-flow risk below the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas fire burn areas.

A map showing the evacuation order areas is posted on the county’s ReadySBC.org website.

Forecasters are expecting the heaviest rainfall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with another strong storm coming through the region late Wednesday night.

“While the evacuation order is for tomorrow morning, now is the time to gather family members, pets, and essential items so that you can evacuate no later than 10 a.m.,” the county said in an Aware & Prepare alert issued at 4:44 p.m.

“In the event of a significant debris flow, people living adjacent to the evacuation order areas, particularly in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, could become stranded if roads become damaged or impassible. Residents in these adjacent areas should be prepared for this possibility and consider leaving the area during the evacuation. “

A Red Cross evacuation center will be set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. for impacted residents.

People who need assistance evacuating animals should contact the Animal Hotline: 805.681.4332. Cats and dogs can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road.

Other types of small animals can be taken to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, while large animals can go to Earl Warren Showgrounds .

The county also announced that El Montecito Pre-School and Crane Country Day School will be closed Tuesday.

Lady of Mount Carmel, Montecito Union School and Laguna Blanca Lower School will have classes at alternate sites.

All other schools, including Carpinteria Unified schools, will be open Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County opened an emergency call center which can be reached at 833.688.5551.

County officials plan to make door-to-door notifications to residents impacted by evacuation orders, a process estimated to take about six hours. Road blocks and law enforcement patrols are expected to be present in active evacuation zones.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals.

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

