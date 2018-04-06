Evacuation Order Lifted After Carpinteria Gas Leak Stopped

Evacuations orders were lifted in Carpinteria Tuesday after emergency crews shut off flows from a gas-line that was broken when a power pole was knocked over, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Some residents in the area of Calle Ocho and Calle Arena were asked to leave the area after the break, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m., said Grace Donnelly, a fire district spokeswoman.

Evacuations also were ordered at the east end of the Carpinteria State Beach Campground.

Sheriff's deputies and other emergency personnel went door to door to notify people to evacuate, Donnelly said.

The gas line was shut down and the evacuation order lifted at 9:20 a.m., Donnelly said.

A crane working on the railroad tracks snagged the overhead power lines, causing two poles to topple, Donnelly said, adding that one of the poles struck a gas-meter station, causing a line break.

Crews from Southern California Edison Co. and the Southern California Gas Co. were reported on scene.

