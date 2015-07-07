Two-Alarm Fire at Orcutt Home Traced to Propane Barbecue

Advice

Blaze on Sunnyside Avenue near Righetti High School caused extensive damage to the residence

A two-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday night in a residence near Righetti High School was caused by a propane barbecue, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Heavy flames were reported coming from the home in the 800 block of Sunnyside Avenue, off of East Foster Road, when county fire crews arrived on the scene.

The blaze was reported at 6:51 p.m., and five engine companies, a battalion chief and a division chief were initially dispatched to the fire, said Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito.

The first crews on scene called for a second alarm, and two engines from the Santa Maria Fire Department were also dispatched to the fire.

When the crews arrived, the fire was "well involved," and Agapito said the sole occupant had escaped without injury.

The first floor of the home was engulfed in flames, but firefighters were able to save portions of the home, including the bedrooms.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but none was reported damaged.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by a propane barbecue next to the structure, Agapito said, but it wasn't clear whether the barbecue malfunctioned or was just too close to the house.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents in finding lodging.

