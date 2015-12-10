Advice
Evacuations Ordered After Santa Barbara Gas-Line Break
Construction crew severed residential line on 300 block of West Cota Street
Santa Barbara city firefighters assist an elderly resident in evacuating Thursday after a natural-gas line was severed by a construction crew on the 300 block of West Cota Street. (Deigo Topete photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 2:52 p.m.
| December 10, 2015 | 2:37 p.m.
Nearby residents were evacuated Thursday after a construction crew severed a natural-gas line in downtown Santa Barbara.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cota Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
A construction crew working with heavy equipment damaged the residential gas line, McCoy said.
Four nearby residences were evacuated, and firefighters were standing by with hose lines in case there was a fire, he said.
Southern California Gas Co. personnel were on scene, waiting for a repair crew to arrive.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Santa Barbara city firefighters stand by with hose lines Thursday after a natural-gas line was severed on the 300 block of West Cota Street. (Deigo Topete photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.