Evacuations Ordered After Santa Barbara Gas-Line Break

Construction crew severed residential line on 300 block of West Cota Street

Nearby residents were evacuated Thursday after a construction crew severed a natural-gas line in downtown Santa Barbara.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cota Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A construction crew working with heavy equipment damaged the residential gas line, McCoy said.

Four nearby residences were evacuated, and firefighters were standing by with hose lines in case there was a fire, he said.

Southern California Gas Co. personnel were on scene, waiting for a repair crew to arrive.

