Local News

Evalyn Sciacca Kerman, 1959-2008

Wife, mother of three was Montecito Water District business manager.

By John Kerman | June 9, 2008 | 8:50 p.m.

Evalyn Sciacca Kerman passed away peacefully with her family at her side on May 31 at the age of 49.

image
Evalyn Sciacca Kerman (Kerman family photo)

The daughter of Thomas and Helen “Henni” Sciacca, Evalyn moved with her family to Santa Barbara from Laurel, Maryland, in 1973. After graduating from San Marcos High School in 1976, Evalyn attended the University of Maryland and then UCSB, where she was active in the Alpha Phi Fraternity. She received her Bachelor’s degree in 1980 and her Master’s degree in 1989, both from UCSB. She continued her education, earning a CMA designation from the Institute of Management Accountants. Evalyn worked for local financial institutions, but most recently was the business manager for the Montecito Water District.

Evalyn was an avid reader and instilled a love of books in her children at an early age. She read to them with joy, and together they would be drawn into the stories. She enjoyed researching and planning trips just as much as the actual travel, and had a gift for creating expressive scrapbooks that have left us with so many delightful memories. Evalyn was an inspiration and a wonderful gift to those who knew her and will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Preceded in death by her mother, Henni, Evalyn is survived by her husband, John, children Jimmy and Catie, father Thomas, and sisters Janie, Heather and Adrienne.

Evalyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church at State Street and Constance Avenue, where her memorial worship service will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Monday, June 16.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Washington Elementary School Foundation – Library Book Fund, 290 Lighthouse Road, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93109.

