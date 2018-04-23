Evan Boger Honored as Scholar Athlete of Year at Providence

Evan Boger has been a straight-A student since the 7th grade at Providence School.

The Patriots’ basketball and volleyball standout was honored for his achievement by being named the school’s Scholar Athlete of the Year award winner during Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Boger carries a 4.65 grade point average while taking a class load that includes advanced placement calculus, chemistry, micro-economics and English literature. He has been named to the Head of School list all four years of high school.

In athletics, Boger played three years of varsity basketball and four years of volleyball, He’s been the volleyball team captain for three years and was named the team MVP last season.

He’s been part of three straight undefeated league championship teams in basketball. During his sophomore year, he was awarded the Tim Brown Christian Character in Sports Award. As a junior, the team was recognized as a CIF All-Academic Champion, carrying the highest cumulative GPA in its division.

Boger’s academic honors include being a four-year member of the California Scholarship Federation, a Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Art Award winner and a Libertas Scholar all four years of high school. He will be honored as a Libertas Scholar of Distinction during graduation. The honor is for excellence in the humanities such as history, philosophy, art, economics, literature and languages.

Boger's academic work goes beyond the classroom at Providence. He's attended the Westmont Summer Scholars Program, participated in Foundation for Economic Education seminars across the country as well as Young American for Freedom seminars in California.

The son of Scott and Nancy Boger plans to attend Westmont College, where he'll pursue a double major in economics and business, with a minor in philosophy.

