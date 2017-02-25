Evan Kling’s Homer Wins Season Opener for Dos Pueblos

Baseball

Evan Kling hit a walk-off homer in the eighth inning to lift Dos Pueblos to a season-opening baseball 9-8 win over Calabasas on Saturday at Scott O'Leary Field.

The game was part of the Easton Tournament.

The Chargers led 5-0 after four innings, but Calabasas erupted for seven in the fifth. DP answered with two runs in the sixth to tie the score 7-7.

Davy Demeter went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Kling drew two walks and hit his game-winning homer. Josh Feldhaus drove in DP's first two runs in the first inning.