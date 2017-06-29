Evan Lee’s Pinch-Hit Single in 10th Lifts Foresters Past Ventura Halos

Baseball

Pinch-hitter Evan Lee hit a two-out single to score Walker Grisanti in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Santa Barbara Foresters a 6-5 victory over the Ventura Halos at Pershing Park on Thursday.

The Foresters (14-7) let a 5-1 lead get away late in the game. Ventura capitalized on errors to score two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the score and send the game into extra innings.

“We’ve got to clean that stuff up,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard told sbforesters.org. “But we found a way to get a win tonight. We got the win but we nearly gave it away. I’m happy but I’m also disappointed in how we played down the stretch. We’ve got to pick it up.”

Corey Herndon, who relieved Colton Follett in the ninth, shut down Ventura in the 10th.

In the bottom of the inning, Grisanti led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch by Ventura’s Jack Cunningham and reached third on a walk. Cunningham got the next two batters on a strikeout and pop out to second base. But he couldn’t retire Lee, who drilled the ball into right field for the walk-off win.

“In college, I’ve had probably five or six pinch-hit at-bats in the ninth inning, so I’m kind of used to it,” Lee told sbforesters.org. “I just took the same approach and wanted to see some pitches. I finally got the pitch I thought I could drive and I got it.”

John McMillon hit a monster solo homer to right to break a 1-1 tie in the third. Also in the inning, Joey Fiske stole home and Joshua Jung drove in David Hamilton on a grounder to shortstop to give Santa Barbara a 4-1 lead.

A single by Jake Pavletich scored Luke Ritter in the sixth for a 5-1 advantage. Ritter had three hits on the night.

The Foresters are back at Pershing Park on Friday against the Neptune Beach Pearl at 6 p.m.