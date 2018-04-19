Evan Pickering Joins Seed Mackall Law Firm as Associate

Seed Mackall LLP has welcomed Evan Pickering as an associate.

Pickering formerly worked in the corporate departments of both O’Melveny & Myers LLP and Arnold & Porter LLP in San Francisco.

His practice encompasses a range of corporate matters, including venture capital, securities law, debt, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He has represented both start-up and established companies in equity offerings, corporate reorganizations, secured and unsecured credit financings, asset sales and various other transactions.

Pickering attended the University of Michigan with a bachelor of arts degree in telecommunications and earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, where he graduated cum laude and served as a contributing editor on the Michigan Law Review.

While in Michigan, he served as a legal intern to Justice Robert Young Jr. of the Michigan Supreme Court, and as a summer associate at O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Pickering is a member of the State Bar of California and the American Bar Association.

