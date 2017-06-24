Evangelina Martinez Wins Samarkand Scholarship

Evangelina Martinez, a nurse assistant at The Samarkand, has been awarded $1,000 to continue pursuing her education while working at the Santa Barbara senior living community.

The Samarkand and Covenant Retirement Communities (CRC), a nonprofit, faith-based, senior-living organization headquartered in Skokie, Ill., announced the scholarship recipient, who is part of the Paul V. Peterson Scholarship program.

Recipients of the Paul V. Peterson Scholarship are current employees within the CRC system and were chosen based on essays and criteria demonstrating clear educational and career pursuits that are consistent with CRC values.

Martinez has been at The Samarkand since 2007. She plans to complete her associate in arts degree, followed by a master’s degree in anatomy in fall 2018. Her current track of study is a major in physical therapy at Santa Barbara City College.

CRC recognizes and supports lifelong learning as a powerful means that can provide young adults skills and values needed to be capable and compassionate individuals.

For more information on Covenant Retirement Communities, visit www.covenantretirement.org.

— Wendy D’Alessandro for the Samarkand.