Evelyn T. Brown of Santa Barbara, 1939-2013

Posted on August 10, 2013 | 10:12 p.m.

Source: Kathy Standerfer

Evelyn "Evy" T. Brown peacefully ended her struggle with Parkinson’s on July 30, 2013, with family, friends and her roommate, Dorothy, by her side.

Evelyn was born on February 9, 1939, to Yoshio and Shina Takaki on the island of Kauai. She was married/widowed to Lloyd Brown who preceeded her. She is survived by her only daughter, Katharine (Kathy) Standerfer (Brent), older brother James (Kim) Takaki and younger brother Kenneth (Sue) Takaki, endless friends, and her loyal cat, Spotty.

Evelyn left Kauai after high school to attend Lawton School for Dental Assistants in Beverly Hills and became a dental assistant. She eventually changed career paths and took a job with Ma Bell and retired from Pacific Bell in 1995. Evelyn later moved to Santa Barbara in 2002.

She was an avid reader, lifelong learner, loved her long walks, meeting new friends and critiquing restaurants. At the nursing home she continued to meet new people as she knew everyone by name. She loved bingo and the craft and learning activities. She will be cherished and missed by all those she touched. I love you and will miss you mom.

A memorial service was held on August 4, 2013, at Central Coast Nursing Center in Santa Barbara. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving care that she received as well as the generosity to have the memorial to be held there.

Arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.