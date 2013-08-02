Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 2, 2013 | 7:00 a.m.

Evelyn Vera Wilder, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1921-2013

Source: Bob Wilder

Evelyn Wilder
Evelyn Wilder was a former Santa Barbara resident.

Evelyn Vera Wilder, beloved wife of Bob Wilder of Escalon, California, died Monday, July 15, 2013, at Modesto Hospice. She was 92 years old, and she and Bob had been married for 40 years.

Mrs. Wilder is survived by her husband, Bob Wilder; a stepson, Rob Wilder of Vancouver, Washington, and a stepdaughter, Janie Leslie of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Kim Berry and Jeff Nayer, both of Escalon; and three great-grandchildren, Blake Nayer, Jack Berry and Brooklyn Berry, all of Escalon. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Nayer.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, she was born on June 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Alice and Owen Goodnow of Kansas. Mrs. Wilder was a long-time resident of Stockton and before that, the Wilders had lived in Santa Barbara.

Funeral services were held at the home of her grandchildren in Escalon. Arrangements were entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel of Escalon.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 