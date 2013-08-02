Evelyn Vera Wilder, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1921-2013

Posted on August 2, 2013 | 7:00 a.m.

Source: Bob Wilder

Evelyn Vera Wilder, beloved wife of Bob Wilder of Escalon, California, died Monday, July 15, 2013, at Modesto Hospice. She was 92 years old, and she and Bob had been married for 40 years.

Mrs. Wilder is survived by her husband, Bob Wilder; a stepson, Rob Wilder of Vancouver, Washington, and a stepdaughter, Janie Leslie of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Kim Berry and Jeff Nayer, both of Escalon; and three great-grandchildren, Blake Nayer, Jack Berry and Brooklyn Berry, all of Escalon. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Nayer.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, she was born on June 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Alice and Owen Goodnow of Kansas. Mrs. Wilder was a long-time resident of Stockton and before that, the Wilders had lived in Santa Barbara.

Funeral services were held at the home of her grandchildren in Escalon. Arrangements were entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel of Escalon.