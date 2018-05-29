Even Dozen for John W. Ambrecht as Super Lawyer

Attorney John W. Ambrecht, an expert in estate planning and estate tax law, has been named a Super Lawyer for 2018 in a newly published listing of top attorneys throughout Southern California. The designation is earned by 5 percent or fewer of Southern California-based lawyers annually.



This is the 12th time Ambrecht has been selected as a Super Lawyer, an honor he has received every year since 2007.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from some 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Candidates are evaluated on a dozen indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement and can’t nominate themselves. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.



Ambrecht is the founder of Ambrecht & McDermott, a boutique law firm in Montecito.

He focuses his practice on integrating sophisticated estate and tax planning with family business succession planning, including developing appropriate transitional structures with an emphasis on conflict resolution among generations.

His practice also includes multi-state domestic trusts and estate planning, national and international asset protection, and tax controversies.



Ambrecht is a certified specialist in estate pPlanning, trust and probate law, California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization, and a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

He is the chair of the Business Families Special Interest Group for the USA for STEP World Wide, an international organization based in London with 20,000 professionals around the world who incorporate an international tax and family perspective.



For more information, visit www.taxlawsb.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP.