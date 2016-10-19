Evening of Peace to Honor Noam Chomsky as 2016 Distinguished Peace Leader

Noam Chomsky, one the most influential scholars of our time, will be honored by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation as the 2016 Distinguished Peace Leader at their 33rd Annual Evening For Peace. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at La Pacifica Ballroom and Terrace, Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore.

Chomsky contends that our world faces two potentially existential threats: the continued threat of nuclear war and the crisis of ecological, environmental catastrophe.

A noted linguist, philosopher, libertarian socialist, activist, historian, humanitarian, and professor emeritus at MIT, Chomsky has written more than 100 books covering American exceptionalism, the fiascos of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and the U.S.-Israeli conflict.

He has inspired countless women and men who have gone on to work on issues of peace and justice in their communities and beyond.

The Distinguished Peace Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated courageous leadership in the cause of peace.

The foundation has a history of honoring remarkable leaders who pursue peace. Among past recipients are the XIVth Dalai Lama, Walter Cronkite, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Dr. Helen Caldicott, Rabbi Leonard Beerman, Medea Benjamin and Setsuko Thurlow.

In addition to raising much-needed funds to support the foundation’s work for a world free of nuclear weapons, the event’s program celebrates and encourages leadership for a more peaceful and just world. Students from local colleges and high schools will attend this year’s event thanks to sponsors who have underwritten the cost of their tickets.



To learn more about the Evening For Peace, visit wagingpeace.org/2016-efp or call the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, 965-3443.



— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.