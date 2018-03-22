Pinot and Purses Fundraiser Aims to Sack Heart Disease

Donate a new or gently used designer bag to get a free ticket

Pinot and purses, two of a girl’s best friends, will be combined for a fun philanthropic evening to benefit the American Heart Association’s fight to end heart disease in women. The event will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Salon U, 1719 State St.

A silent auction will feature an array of vintage and new handbags. Jewelry by MAD Dream Jewelry Design will be available for purchase as well. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The American Heart Association is currently accepting donations of new or gently used designer purses for the auction. All donations received on or before April 6 will receive one free ticket of admission to the event.

Tickets are $20, with proceeds going to the Go Red For Women Movement. They can be purchased by visiting GoRedSB.heart.org.

The annual Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages women to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It gives women the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

The Go Red For Women Movement is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS. For more information, contact 963-8862 or [email protected]

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.