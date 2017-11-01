Event Gives Wing to 30 Aviation Scholarships

A Different Point of View uses flight training to engage youth

A Different Point of View (ADPOV) has announced its recent fundraiser, called The Sky is Not the Limit, raised enough money to provide scholarships for 30 local teens to participate in its Aviation Career Program and Discovery Days.

“It was a great evening and I think everyone really enjoyed the music by Happy Medium, the flash-mob performance by La Boehme dance company, and the camaraderie of our community coming together to support such an important cause,” said Mike Linhart, ADPOV Board president.

“We were very fortunate to have awesome silent auction donations from Surf Air, Above All Aviation and the Santa Barbara Zoo," he said.

"And to top the evening off, when everyone was on the dance floor in their aviation-themed costumes, we selected the two best and gave the winners a certificate for a flight lesson.”

The next Aviation Career Program will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Santa Barbara Airport. Students ages 14-19 who are interested in participating should contact Lynn Houston, 698-6784. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

The mission of ADPOV is to engage, inspire and transform youth using flight lessons as a launching pad. It is the only nonprofit in the region that trains youth to fly.

The award-winning Aviation Career Program’s curriculum includes leadership and self-awareness training; workshops in air traffic control and aircraft maintenance; full motion-simulator training; and professional flight lessons.

Students are introduced to professionals and job opportunities both in and out of the aviation field.

Since 2012, ADPOV has served more than 450 youth, many who remained a part of the organization after graduating from high school, going on to college, and stepping into leadership roles in their communities.

For more information, visit ADifferentPointofView.org or phone 698-6784.

— Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View.