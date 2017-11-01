Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Event Gives Wing to 30 Aviation Scholarships

A Different Point of View uses flight training to engage youth

A Different Point of View Board: Front row, Ali Cortes, left, Jamie Dufer, Angi Daus. Back, Leonie Mattison, left, Mike Linhart, Lynn Houston, Patrick Corrigan. (Gerry Odermann)
By Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View | November 1, 2017 | 10:02 a.m.

A Different Point of View (ADPOV) has announced its recent fundraiser, called The Sky is Not the Limit, raised enough money to provide scholarships for 30 local teens to participate in its Aviation Career Program and Discovery Days.

“It was a great evening and I think everyone really enjoyed the music by Happy Medium, the flash-mob performance by La Boehme dance company, and the camaraderie of our community coming together to support such an important cause,” said Mike Linhart, ADPOV Board president.

“We were very fortunate to have awesome silent auction donations from Surf Air, Above All Aviation and the Santa Barbara Zoo," he said.

"And to top the evening off, when everyone was on the dance floor in their aviation-themed costumes, we selected the two best and gave the winners a certificate for a flight lesson.”

The next Aviation Career Program will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Santa Barbara Airport. Students ages 14-19 who are interested in participating should contact Lynn Houston, 698-6784. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

The mission of ADPOV is to engage, inspire and transform youth using flight lessons as a launching pad. It is the only nonprofit in the region that trains youth to fly.

The award-winning Aviation Career Program’s curriculum includes leadership and self-awareness training; workshops in air traffic control and aircraft maintenance; full motion-simulator training; and professional flight lessons.

Students are introduced to professionals and job opportunities both in and out of the aviation field.

Since 2012, ADPOV has served more than 450 youth, many who remained a part of the organization after graduating from high school, going on to college, and stepping into leadership roles in their communities.

A Different Point of View thanks its sponsors.

Premier sponsors of the event: Above All Aviation and Signature Flight Support.

Other event sponsors: Atlantic Aviation, Surf Air, Porsche Club of America, Santa Barbara Region, Montecito Bank & Trust, Atlantic Aviation, Loco's One-Stop Bumper Repair, Mary and Richard Compton, Carlyn Myers & Family and Victoria Riskin.

Other contributors: Happy Medium, Paul Stickland with Goodland Signs, Union Bank & Santa Barbara Zoo, Chava Stitch-N-Print, Halper Fine Art, Condor Express, Cutlers Distillery, M Special, Backyard Bowls and Trader Joe's.

Also, Santa Barbara Fire Station 8, Santa Barbara Center for Arts, Science & Technology, Margaret Mead, Dave and Judy Terry, Jo Duffy, Anna Kwong, Barbara Greenleaf and Norbert Tan.

Special thanks to the volunteers who helped to make this event such a success.

For more information, visit ADifferentPointofView.org or phone 698-6784. Donations to this public charity gratefully accepted. EIN#46-1048241.

— Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View.

 

